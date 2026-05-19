Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

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A Department of the Army Security Guard assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton fired the M17 pistol while wearing a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) protective mask during annual sustainment marksmanship training at Joint Base McGuire‑Dix‑Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 12, 2026. The live‑fire drills strengthen the installation’s readiness by ensuring security personnel remained proficient and capable of operating under contaminated‑environment conditions. DA Security Guards and Police must complete annual weapons‑qualification requirements to maintain mission readiness and installation security. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)