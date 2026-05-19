Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

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Department of the Army Security Guards and Police Officers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton fired the M500 shotgun during annual sustainment marksmanship training at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 12, 2026. The live fire drills, strengthen the installation’s readiness by ensuring security personnel remain proficient and prepared to respond under any conditions. DA Security Guards and Police must complete annual weapons qualification requirements to maintain mission readiness and installation security. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)