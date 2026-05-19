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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier [Image 6 of 8]

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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    LCDR Matthew Shea and MUCS(SW) Brad Parrish of Navy Band Southwest Brass Band attend a performance at the Santa Monica Pier as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week.

    Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in carious community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 01:02
    Photo ID: 9704167
    VIRIN: 260523-N-SA879-7741
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Sant Monica Pier
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at Santa Monica Pier

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    LAFW2026, USN, Nation250

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