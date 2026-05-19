The City of Wilmington hosts a welcome party to celebrate LA Fleet Week, May 22, 2026

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U.S. Navy Capt. Russell Everett, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Armas, commanding officer of 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, center, attend a welcome party hosted by the City of Wilmington to celebrate Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2026. LA Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)