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    The City of Wilmington hosts a welcome party to celebrate LA Fleet Week, May 22, 2026

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    The City of Wilmington hosts a welcome party to celebrate LA Fleet Week, May 22, 2026

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Capt. Russell Everett, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Armas, commanding officer of 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, center, attend a welcome party hosted by the City of Wilmington to celebrate Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2026. LA Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 00:50
    Photo ID: 9704149
    VIRIN: 260522-N-UL798-1058
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 299.71 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The City of Wilmington hosts a welcome party to celebrate LA Fleet Week, May 22, 2026, by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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