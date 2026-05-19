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    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy [Image 8 of 8]

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    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Reese 

    Navy Region Southwest

    California Assembly Member Mike Gipson, representing the 65th District, presents a certificate to retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mike Shatynski, chairman of the board for the National Museum of the Surface Navy, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy aboard decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Iowa (BB 61) in San Pedro, California, May 23, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the museum, which preserves and shares the history of the U.S. Navy's surface warfare community. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lisa Reese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 01:05
    Photo ID: 9704114
    VIRIN: 260523-N-NZ491-9650
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Lisa Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy
    National Museum of the Surface Navy Ribbon Cutting
    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy
    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy
    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy
    National Museum of the Surface Navy Ribbon Cutting
    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy
    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy

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