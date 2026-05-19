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California Assembly Member Mike Gipson, representing the 65th District, presents a certificate to retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mike Shatynski, chairman of the board for the National Museum of the Surface Navy, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the National Museum of the Surface Navy aboard decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Iowa (BB 61) in San Pedro, California, May 23, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the museum, which preserves and shares the history of the U.S. Navy's surface warfare community. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lisa Reese)