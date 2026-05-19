LA Fleet Week 2026 Festival

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Members of the Los Angeles Port Police (LAPP) pose for a photo after winning Galley Wars, a cooking competition between U.S. service branches and LAPP at Los Angeles Fleet Week 2026, in Los Angeles, Calif., May 23, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)