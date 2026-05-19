LA Fleet Week 2026 Festival

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Rear Adm. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, attends Galley Wars aboard USS Iowa museum at Los Angeles Fleet Week, in Los Angeles, Calif., May 23, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)