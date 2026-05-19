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    LA Fleet Week 2026 Festival [Image 3 of 5]

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    LA Fleet Week 2026 Festival

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy and Coast Guard cooking teams prepare a meal during Galley Wars, a competition between U.S. military branches and the Los Angeles Port Police at Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, Calif., May 23, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 23:05
    Photo ID: 9704069
    VIRIN: 260523-N-PS854-1161
    Resolution: 4607x3071
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week 2026 Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jonathan Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USN, USCG, LAFW2026, Nation250

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