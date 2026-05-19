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U.S. Army Spc. Ana Alrawi assigned to 55th Public Affairs Company writes notes during the 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort McCoy, May 23, 2026. The competition challenges participants in tactical operations, combat documentation and multimedia storytelling under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jaimee Perez)