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    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 2 of 9]

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    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jaimee Perez 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Spc. Ana Alrawi assigned to 55th Public Affairs Company writes notes during the 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort McCoy, May 23, 2026. The competition challenges participants in tactical operations, combat documentation and multimedia storytelling under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jaimee Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:15
    Photo ID: 9704051
    VIRIN: 260523-A-KC293-1009
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Jaimee Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition

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    PAO
    GoArmy
    COMCAM
    Public Affairs
    26BC3

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