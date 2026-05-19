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U.S. Army Sgt. Jarrad Kearney assigned to 55th Public Affairs Company provides tasks conditions and standards during the 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort McCoy, May 23, 2026. The competition challenges participants in tactical operations, combat documentation and multimedia storytelling under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jaimee Perez)