Golden Knights Open Hyundai Air and Sea Show

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A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Demonstration Team descends onto the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. The annual event showcases the capabilities of the United States military during Memorial Day weekend while honoring those who have served the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)