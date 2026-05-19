U.S. Army Spc. Caelum Astra assigned to 55th Public Affairs Company documents during the 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort McCoy, May 23, 2026. The competition challenges participants in tactical operations, combat documentation and multimedia storytelling under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jaimee Perez)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 22:17
|Photo ID:
|9704043
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-KC293-1013
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Jaimee Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.