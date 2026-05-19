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    Golden Knights Open Hyundai Air and Sea Show [Image 1 of 4]

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    Golden Knights Open Hyundai Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Demonstration Team descends onto the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. The annual event showcases the capabilities of the United States military during Memorial Day weekend while honoring those who have served the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9704042
    VIRIN: 260523-F-CC148-4926
    Resolution: 4021x2872
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golden Knights Open Hyundai Air and Sea Show [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Miami
    Golden Knights
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    air show
    miami airshow
    Miami Air & Sea Show

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