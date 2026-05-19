A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Demonstration Team descends onto the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. The annual event showcases the capabilities of the United States military during Memorial Day weekend while honoring those who have served the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9704040
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-CC148-5704
|Resolution:
|4513x6318
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Knights Open Hyundai Air and Sea Show [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.