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    USAR Best Squad Competition - Village Assault [Image 1 of 5]

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    USAR Best Squad Competition - Village Assault

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Crystal Harlow 

    Exercise News Day

    An Army Reserve Best Squad competitor returns fire to enemy forces while completing a village assault with his squad at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 23, 2026. One hundred Soldiers from around the nation are competing in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Crystal Harlow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:06
    Photo ID: 9704033
    VIRIN: 260523-A-QZ590-2143
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USAR Best Squad Competition - Village Assault [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAR Best Squad Competition - Village Assault
    USAR Best Squad Competition - Village Assault
    USAR Best Squad Competition - Village Assault

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