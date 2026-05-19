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    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial [Image 12 of 13]

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    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia pose for a photo with a civilian in front of a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) staged near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 23, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9703961
    VIRIN: 260523-Z-RK177-1034
    Resolution: 4737x3158
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial
    JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial

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    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeandBeautiful

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