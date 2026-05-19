National Guard Soldiers and Airmen currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia show civilians the inside of a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) staged near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 23, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9703954
|VIRIN:
|260523-Z-RK177-1019
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.