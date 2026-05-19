JTF-DC National Guardsmen Stage HMMWV near Lincoln Memorial

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National Guard soldiers and Airmen currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission stand watch in front of a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) staged near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 23, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)