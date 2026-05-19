U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

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Members of the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment and personnel from the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá pose for a group photo following combined dive operations in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training highlighted the strong partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel while reinforcing interoperability and shared commitment to maritime readiness and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)