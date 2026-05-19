Members of the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment and personnel from the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá pose for a group photo following combined dive operations in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training highlighted the strong partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel while reinforcing interoperability and shared commitment to maritime readiness and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9703899
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-CM201-1011
|Resolution:
|6626x4419
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.