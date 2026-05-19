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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 3 of 17]

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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

    PANAMA

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, delivers words of appreciation to Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel Luis Arispe, Roman Jaramillo and Nicole Hutchinson following combined dive operations in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training highlighted the strong partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel while reinforcing interoperability and shared commitment to maritime readiness and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 14:52
    Photo ID: 9703898
    VIRIN: 260521-A-CM201-1025
    Resolution: 7756x5173
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

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    TAGS

    ACP
    partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

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