U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, delivers words of appreciation to Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel Luis Arispe, Roman Jaramillo and Nicole Hutchinson following combined dive operations in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training highlighted the strong partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel while reinforcing interoperability and shared commitment to maritime readiness and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)