U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Eric Behringer delivers closing remarks to personnel following combined dive operations conducted in collaboration with the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training highlighted the strong partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel while reinforcing interoperability and shared commitment to maritime readiness and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)