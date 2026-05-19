U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Panella, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, exits the water after conducting underwater dive operations in collaboration with the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá during a combined training mission in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training strengthened interoperability and underwater operational readiness between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9703896
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-CM201-1057
|Resolution:
|351x526
|Size:
|71.89 KB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.