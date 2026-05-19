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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 7 of 17]

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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

    PANAMA

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Panella, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, exits the water after conducting underwater dive operations in collaboration with the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá during a combined training mission in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training strengthened interoperability and underwater operational readiness between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 14:52
    Photo ID: 9703896
    VIRIN: 260521-A-CM201-1057
    Resolution: 351x526
    Size: 71.89 KB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

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    TAGS

    ACP
    partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

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