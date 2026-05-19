U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Christopher Kratsas, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, poses for a photo while conducting underwater dive training during a combined training event in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training strengthened interoperability and underwater operational readiness between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)