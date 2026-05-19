U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

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U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Panella, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, receives a pre-dive safety inspection before conducting dive operations alongside the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá in Panama, May 21, 2026. The combined training strengthened interoperability and underwater operational readiness between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)