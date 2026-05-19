U.S. Army Capt. Eric Behringer, with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Roman Jaramillo,dive director from the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá at the Panama Canal, Panama, May 21, 2026. The exercise highlights cooperation between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel to maintain military logistics, strengthen operational readiness and exchange expertise to improve future dive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9703892
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-WU359-3253
|Resolution:
|512x346
|Size:
|82.74 KB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.