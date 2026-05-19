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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 10 of 17]

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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

    PANAMA

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Capt. Eric Behringer, with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Roman Jaramillo,dive director from the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá at the Panama Canal, Panama, May 21, 2026. The exercise highlights cooperation between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel to maintain military logistics, strengthen operational readiness and exchange expertise to improve future dive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 14:52
    Photo ID: 9703892
    VIRIN: 260521-A-WU359-3253
    Resolution: 512x346
    Size: 82.74 KB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training
    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

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    TAGS

    ACP
    partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

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