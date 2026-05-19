U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

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Members of the U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment pose for a photo with members of the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá at the Panama Canal, Panama, May 21, 2026. The exercise highlights cooperation between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel to maintain military logistics, strengthen operational readiness and exchange expertise to improve future dive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)