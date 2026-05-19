USAR Best Squad Competition - Appearance Board

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An Army Reserve Best Squad competitor stands in formation while awaiting his squad’s appearance board at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 22, 2026. One hundred Soldiers from around the nation are competing in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Crystal Harlow)