U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Rosa, left, a military working dog handler, and Sgt. Grace Duman, a chief trainer, both with the Provost Marshals Office, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, conduct a K-9 military working dog demonstration for educators and community influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas during the 2026 Educators’ Workshop’s mock pick-up event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, May 19, 2026. From May 2026 to July 2026, MCRD San Diego/WRR will host six Educators' Workshops to inform educators and community influencers first-hand knowledge of the Marine Corps recruit training process, entry level training, job opportunities, and educational benefits available to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9702983
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-SU940-1296
|Resolution:
|7688x5128
|Size:
|8.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego [Image 24 of 24], by Sgt Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.