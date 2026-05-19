Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego

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Educators and community influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas receive brief during the 2026 Educators’ Workshop’s mock pick-up event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, May 19, 2026. From May 2026 to July 2026, MCRD San Diego/WRR will host six Educators' Workshops to inform educators and community influencers first-hand knowledge of the Marine Corps recruit training process, entry level training, job opportunities, and educational benefits available to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Sanchez)