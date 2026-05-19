Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryan Hill, a senior drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, introduces his drill instructor team to educators and community influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas during the 2026 Educators’ Workshop’s mock pick-up event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, May 19, 2026. From May 2026 to July 2026, MCRD San Diego/WRR will host six Educators' Workshops to inform educators and community influencers first-hand knowledge of the Marine Corps recruit training process, entry level training, job opportunities, and educational benefits available to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Sanchez)