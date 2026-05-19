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    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego [Image 13 of 24]

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    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Educators and community influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas receive a brief during the 2026 Educators’ Workshop’s mock pick-up event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, May 19, 2026. From May 2026 to July 2026, MCRD San Diego/WRR will host six Educators' Workshops to inform educators and community influencers first-hand knowledge of the Marine Corps recruit training process, entry level training, job opportunities, and educational benefits available to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9702973
    VIRIN: 260519-M-SU940-1140
    Resolution: 7763x5178
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego [Image 24 of 24], by Sgt Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego
    Educators and Community Influences from across Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas visit MCRD San Diego

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