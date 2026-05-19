19 May 2026 - Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane employees are recognized for excellence with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awards during a ceremony at NSWC Crane. Captain Rex Boonyobhas presented the awards, honoring the recipients for their outstanding contributions, technical expertise, and dedication in support of Navy mission readiness and fleet capability.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9702855
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-MI255-1007
|Resolution:
|3376x6000
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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