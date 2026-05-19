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19 May 2026 - Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane employees are recognized for excellence with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awards during a ceremony at NSWC Crane. Captain Rex Boonyobhas presented the awards, honoring the recipients for their outstanding contributions, technical expertise, and dedication in support of Navy mission readiness and fleet capability.