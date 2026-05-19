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    NAVSEA Awards [Image 5 of 13]

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    NAVSEA Awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Parker Ramsey 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    19 May 2026 - Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane employees are recognized for excellence with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awards during a ceremony at NSWC Crane. Captain Rex Boonyobhas presented the awards, honoring the recipients for their outstanding contributions, technical expertise, and dedication in support of Navy mission readiness and fleet capability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9702853
    VIRIN: 260514-N-MI255-1005
    Resolution: 4679x2633
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSEA Awards [Image 13 of 13], by Parker Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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