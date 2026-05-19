Team Little Rock Members participate in the Fishing Derby during Sports Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. This event built camaraderie, promoted outdoor recreation, and enhanced the well-being of service members across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9702018
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-HO957-1524
|Resolution:
|5603x3735
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.