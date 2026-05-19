Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition

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Team Little Rock Members participate in the Knights Gauntlet during Sports Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. The event tested participants’ teamwork, endurance and problem-solving skills through a series of physically demanding obstacles designed to build camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)