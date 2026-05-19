Team Little Rock Members participate in the Knights Gauntlet during Sports Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. The event tested participants’ teamwork, endurance and problem-solving skills through a series of physically demanding obstacles designed to build camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9702012
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-HO957-1130
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.