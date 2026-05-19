(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition

    LITTLE ROCK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Team Little Rock Members participate in the Knights Gauntlet during Sports Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. The event tested participants’ teamwork, endurance and problem-solving skills through a series of physically demanding obstacles designed to build camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:47
    Photo ID: 9702012
    VIRIN: 260521-F-HO957-1130
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19 AW
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    Sports Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery