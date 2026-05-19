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    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault [Image 9 of 9]

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    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault

    NUEVA ECIJA, PHILIPPINES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, transports U.S. Soldiers, alongside Philippine soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, to a landing zone during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 07:02
    Photo ID: 9700190
    VIRIN: 260517-A-GU297-7663
    Resolution: 2048x1214
    Size: 499.63 KB
    Location: NUEVA ECIJA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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