Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, transports U.S. Soldiers, alongside Philippine soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, to a landing zone during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios)