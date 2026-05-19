Philippine soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division ride a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to a landing zone during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Tarlac, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 07:02
|Photo ID:
|9700189
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-GU297-1261
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|545.41 KB
|Location:
|TARLAC, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.