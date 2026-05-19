Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, prepare to board a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Tarlac, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios)