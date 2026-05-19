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    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault [Image 3 of 9]

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    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault

    TARLAC, PHILIPPINES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, lands while transporting U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division, alongside Philippine soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, to a landing zone during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Tarlac, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 07:02
    Photo ID: 9700184
    VIRIN: 260517-A-GU297-1035
    Resolution: 2048x1153
    Size: 866.74 KB
    Location: TARLAC, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault
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    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault
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    Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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