Salaknib 2026: Multi-national Air Assault

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A CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, transports U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division, alongside Philippine soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, to a landing zone during training activities as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios)