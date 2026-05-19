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    Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X [Image 3 of 6]

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    Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X

    PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, arrives at a landing zone to deliver U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 07:03
    Photo ID: 9700180
    VIRIN: 260519-A-FU572-4034
    Resolution: 7958x5308
    Size: 12.56 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X

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    TAGS

    SK26, Philippines, JPMRC-X, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, Air Assault

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