Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, arrives at a landing zone to deliver U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)