A Philippine Army soldier engages the opposing force during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 07:03
|Photo ID:
|9700179
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-FU572-6692
|Resolution:
|5464x5464
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Salaknib 2026: Final air assault operation to close out JPMRC-X [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.