Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathaniel Brown, 374th Medical Support Squadron, poses for a portrait after winning the Samurai Challenge “Murph” competition with a time of 35 minutes and 34 seconds at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The competition tested participants through a series of physical challenges including pull-ups, push-ups, running and squats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9699525
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-LY411-1241
|Resolution:
|4120x2943
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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