Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathaniel Brown, 374th Medical Support Squadron, poses for a portrait after winning the Samurai Challenge “Murph” competition with a time of 35 minutes and 34 seconds at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The competition tested participants through a series of physical challenges including pull-ups, push-ups, running and squats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)