(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Medals sit on display during the Samurai Challenge “Murph” competition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The challenge is part of a 12-month series of physical fitness events designed to test strength, build resilience and enhance unit camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 21:50
    Photo ID: 9699523
    VIRIN: 260520-F-LY411-1168
    Resolution: 5155x3222
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Challenge, Yokota, Readiness, Fitness, Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery