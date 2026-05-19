Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

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Medals sit on display during the Samurai Challenge “Murph” competition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The challenge is part of a 12-month series of physical fitness events designed to test strength, build resilience and enhance unit camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)