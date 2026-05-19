Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

Medals sit on display during the Samurai Challenge “Murph” competition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The challenge is part of a 12-month series of physical fitness events designed to test strength, build resilience and enhance unit camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9699523
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-LY411-1168
|Resolution:
|5155x3222
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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