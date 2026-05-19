Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

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U.S. Air Force Col. Donovan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, performs pull-ups while wearing a weighted vest during the Samurai Challenge “Murph” competition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The competition tested participants through a series of physical challenges including pull-ups, push-ups, running and squats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)