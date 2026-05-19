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    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph [Image 1 of 5]

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    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A participant runs during the Samurai Challenge “Murph” competition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The challenge is part of a 12-month series of physical fitness events designed to test strength, build resilience and enhance unit camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 21:50
    Photo ID: 9699508
    VIRIN: 260520-F-LY411-1015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph
    Airmen Compete in May Samurai Challenge: The Murph

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    Challenge, Yokota, Readiness, Fitness, Community

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