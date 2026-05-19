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    25ID COMSEC Key Management

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    25ID COMSEC Key Management

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Bailey 

    Capability Program Executive Command and Control Information Network (CPE C2IN)

    Maj. Tamara DeJesus, assigned to the 125th Division Signal Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, ensures commanders and units can communicate effectively and securely over the Army’s network prior to the official start of the division’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC 26-01) from within the exercise’s division Tactical Operations Center on November 5, 2025. The division began leveraging Intermediary Application (iApp) software, which uses certified means to distribute cryptographic keys as data across world-wide networks, enabling geographically dispersed COMSEC personnel to request, receive and manage cryptographic keys.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 20:15
    Photo ID: 9699378
    VIRIN: 251106-O-UY097-3583
    Resolution: 4477x2872
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25ID COMSEC Key Management, by Kathryn Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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