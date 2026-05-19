25ID COMSEC Key Management

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Maj. Tamara DeJesus, assigned to the 125th Division Signal Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, ensures commanders and units can communicate effectively and securely over the Army’s network prior to the official start of the division’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC 26-01) from within the exercise’s division Tactical Operations Center on November 5, 2025. The division began leveraging Intermediary Application (iApp) software, which uses certified means to distribute cryptographic keys as data across world-wide networks, enabling geographically dispersed COMSEC personnel to request, receive and manage cryptographic keys.