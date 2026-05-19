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    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary [Image 17 of 20]

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    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael G Botts 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2026) Hampton Roads Sailors and distinguished visitors honor Memorial Day with a flag placing ceremony at the Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetery, May 20, 2026. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth is the premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at NMCP, the U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital since 1830. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Botts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:42
    Photo ID: 9697577
    VIRIN: 260520-N-TF088-1130
    Resolution: 2606x3915
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Michael G Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary
    Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Navy Medicine
    NMCP
    NMRTC
    NMRTC Portsmouth
    US Navy

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