Memorial Day Flag Placing at Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetary

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PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2026) Hampton Roads Sailors and distinguished visitors honor Memorial Day with a flag placing ceremony at the Capt. Ted Conway Memorial Naval Cemetery, May 20, 2026. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth is the premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at NMCP, the U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital since 1830. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Botts)